Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Wow! Manisha Rani confirms she is the finalist of the show

Manisha Rani is one of the strongest contestants of the show and she entered the show as a wild card contestant. Now while interacting with the media she confirmed being the finalist of the show.
Manisha

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and posts that the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

This year, the show has been judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora and is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

The upcoming episode is the semi - final round and the contestants are going all out to give their best performance so that they could be the finalist of the show.

Manisha Rani is one of the confirmed contestants of the show and she had entered as a wild card contestant and with each performance she has been impressing the audience and the judges of the show.

She has been getting the highest votes from the audience and numbers by the judges.

In the upcoming episode will be a semi - finale episode and the show will get the finalist of the show.

Recently, Manisha while interacting with the media revealed that she has become the finalist of the show and she is very thankful to the audience and the almighty.

That's how the fans and audience got to know that she is the finalist of the show.

Well, there was no doubt that the Bigg Boss OTT contestant would become the finalist of the show.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

About Author

