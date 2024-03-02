Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Wow! Rajiv Thakur replaces Gauahar Khan as the host for this week; Sreeram and Dhanashree give a rocking performance impressing guest judge Juhi Chawla

MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and posts that the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

This year, the show has been judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora and is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

In the upcoming episode, Gauahar Khan won't be hosting the show owing to certain commitments and in her place ex – contestant Rajiv Thakur will be coming in her place.

Juhi Chawala will be the guest judge on the show and he would be loving and enjoying each performance of the contestants.

Sreeram and Dhanashree will be giving a superb performance where they would be dancing on Juhi Chawla's songs and would get a standing aviation for the performance.

Well, there's no doubt that both Sreeram and Dhanashreeare very strong contestants of the show and their every performance impresses the judges.

Sreeram has always revealed his fondness for Malaika and he always has a romantic dance with her and expresses his feelings in a fun way with her.

He has been in the show since the beginning but Dhanashree entered the show as a wild card contestant and is giving tough competition to Sreeram and the rest of the contestants.

