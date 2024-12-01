Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Wow! Sagar Parekh gives a glimpse of his introduction shoot for the show

Sagar Parekh is one of the strong contestants of the show and since his entry he has been impressing the audience and the judges. Now he gives a glimpse of his BTS from his shoot of his introduction on the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 01/12/2024 - 19:25
SAGAR PAREKH

MUMBAI : Sagar Parekh is a known personality on television and he rose to fame with his performance as “Samar” in Anupama.

He had entered the show mid way where he had replaced Paras Kalawat on the show and within no time he was accepted by the audience and today he has a good fan following.

Post his character ending in the show the actor was offered many shows and he finally signed the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 where he entered the show as a wild card contestant.

Since his first performance he has impressed the audience and the judges with his sizzling and rocking performances.

He is quite active on social media and keeps updating his fans about his whereabouts.

( ALSO READ : AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Sagar Parekh fails to IMPRESS fans as Samar in StarPlus' Anupamaa

Sagar took to social media and shared the behind the scenes of how his introduction shot was shooted.

In the video one can see how reaches the set, he is getting ready and is going through the script.

Well, it’s an interesting video as you can see how the introduction scene was shot.

There is no doubt that Sagar is a good dancer as the fans have witnessed in Anupama where he essayed the role of a choreographer.

This season all the contestants are really strong and it's becoming difficult for the judges and the audience to judge everyone on the show.

Who is your favourite contestant of the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ ; Exclusive! Sagar Parekh reveals what he would do if he was stuck between his family and wife and talks about his acting skills

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 dance reality show Farah Khan Malaika Aroroa Arshad Warsi Sony Television Sony TV Sony LIV Aamir Ali Sangeeta Phogat Rajveer Thakur Adrija Sinha Anjali Anand Karuna Pandey Shiv Thakare Shoaib Ibrahim Sreerama Chandra Tanishaa Mukerji Urvashi Dholakia Vivek Dahiya TellyChakkar Sagar Parekh
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 01/12/2024 - 19:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Oh NO! Bigg Boss 16’s Archana Gautam gets hospitalized, “Bahut dard hua”
MUMBAI: Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Wow! Sagar Parekh gives a glimpse of his introduction shoot for the show
MUMBAI : Sagar Parekh is a known personality on television and he rose to fame with his performance as “Samar” in...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What! Manish is unaware of Abhimanyu, Akshara and Abhir's death
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Woah! Kunal leaves the house in anger as Vaani enters
MUMBAI : Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Bigg Boss Season 17: Kya Baat Hai! Bigg Boss Season 9 winner Prince Narula comes in defense of Munawar Faruqui “If someone is quiet it doesn’t mean he is wrong; he just doesn’t want to spoil someone’s character”
MUMBAI : Prince Narula is one of the most famous and successful personalities on television. He is known as the king of...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Kya Baat Hai! Manisha Rani and Raveen Tandon shake a leg together as the nineties, actress fulfills Manisha's wish
MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.Many celebrities have been...
Recent Stories
Boman
Woah! Boman Irani praises Shah Rukh Khan for not making his actors a commodity; Says ‘He likes seeing the joy on people’s faces’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Archana
Oh NO! Bigg Boss 16’s Archana Gautam gets hospitalized, “Bahut dard hua”
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17: Kya Baat Hai! Bigg Boss Season 9 winner Prince Narula comes in defense of Munawar Faruqui “If someone is quiet it doesn’t mean he is wrong; he just doesn’t want to spoil someone’s character”
JHALAK DIKHHLA JAA SEASON 11
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Kya Baat Hai! Manisha Rani and Raveen Tandon shake a leg together as the nineties, actress fulfills Manisha's wish
Menuka
Indian Idol Season 14 : Wow! Menuka stumps Amit Kumar with her performance he call her an “Angelic” performer
Aishwarya
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Aishwarya Sharma supports Ankita Lokhande says “ I genuinely don’t like her but I feel bad after what her mother – in – law said and I felt like what is she talking”
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17: Oh No! Karan Johar bashes Isha Malviya and supports Abhishek Kumar tells the actress that her favorite thing is to target Abhishek