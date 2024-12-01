Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Wow! Sagar Parekh gives a glimpse of his introduction shoot for the show

MUMBAI : Sagar Parekh is a known personality on television and he rose to fame with his performance as “Samar” in Anupama.

He had entered the show mid way where he had replaced Paras Kalawat on the show and within no time he was accepted by the audience and today he has a good fan following.

Post his character ending in the show the actor was offered many shows and he finally signed the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 where he entered the show as a wild card contestant.

Since his first performance he has impressed the audience and the judges with his sizzling and rocking performances.

He is quite active on social media and keeps updating his fans about his whereabouts.

( ALSO READ : AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Sagar Parekh fails to IMPRESS fans as Samar in StarPlus' Anupamaa

Sagar took to social media and shared the behind the scenes of how his introduction shot was shooted.

In the video one can see how reaches the set, he is getting ready and is going through the script.

Well, it’s an interesting video as you can see how the introduction scene was shot.

There is no doubt that Sagar is a good dancer as the fans have witnessed in Anupama where he essayed the role of a choreographer.

This season all the contestants are really strong and it's becoming difficult for the judges and the audience to judge everyone on the show.

Who is your favourite contestant of the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ ; Exclusive! Sagar Parekh reveals what he would do if he was stuck between his family and wife and talks about his acting skills