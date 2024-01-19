Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Wow! Shiv Thakare stumps the judges with his smashing performance; leaves Arshad Warsi with goosebumps

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and posts that the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

This year, the show has been judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora and is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

Shiv is one of the confirmed contestants of the show and every week he does give a rocking performance.

Now in the upcoming episode he would give a rocking performance and would stump the judges with his performance.

Arshad Warsi would tell him that he is getting Goosebumps with his performance and all three judges would be giving him a standing aviation.

Farah would tell him that he has danced his heart out and this performance is superb.

Well, there is no doubt that Shiv is a very strong contestant and he is seen as a potential finalist of the show.

He is one of the best examples of non – dancers turning into a dancer on the show.

The dance forms are not easy to perform but with a lot of hard work and dedication Shiv has come a long way.

