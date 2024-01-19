Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Wow! Shiv Thakare stumps the judges with his smashing performance; leaves Arshad Warsi with goosebumps

Shiv is a confirmed contestant of the show and every performance that he is has given has stumped the judges and now once again she will give a rocking performance and the judges give a standing aviation
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 01/19/2024 - 19:29
Shiv

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and posts that the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

This year, the show has been judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora and is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

Shiv is one of the confirmed contestants of the show and every week he does give a rocking performance.

ALSO READ : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! This week “Teen Ka Tadka” theme on the show; guest choreographers Sanam Johar, Paul Marhal, Shweta Warrier to join the contestants to perform this week

Now in the upcoming episode he would give a rocking performance and would stump the judges with his performance.

Arshad Warsi would tell him that he is getting Goosebumps with his performance and all three judges would be giving him a standing aviation.

Farah would tell him that he has danced his heart out and this performance is superb.

Well, there is no doubt that Shiv is a very strong contestant and he is seen as a potential finalist of the show.

He is one of the best examples of non – dancers turning into a dancer on the show.

The dance forms are not easy to perform but with a lot of hard work and dedication Shiv has come a long way.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! This week “Teen Ka Tadka” theme on the show; guest choreographers Sanam Johar, Paul Marhal, Shweta Warrier to join the contestants to perform this week

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 dance reality show Farah Khan Malaika Aroroa Arshad Warsi Sony Television Sony TV Sony LIV Aamir Ali Sangeeta Phogat Rajveer Thakur Adrija Sinha Anjali Anand Karuna Pandey Shiv Thakare Shoaib Ibrahim Sreerama Chandra Tanishaa Mukerji Urvashi Dholakia Vivek Dahiya TellyChakkar Michael Jackson TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 01/19/2024 - 19:29

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Salman
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Salman Khan will lash out at the family members for the way things have turned out; contestants shocked to see their loved ones being grilled by the host
Elvish
Surprising! Elvish Yadav reveals his marriage plans, not getting married soon; Says ‘My mom tells me that…’
Shrimad Ramayan
22nd January, 9 AM to 7.30 PM: Witness the Journey so far of Lord Ram in Shrimad Ramayan
Makar Sankranti
Exciting: Its boys v/s girls for the kite flying competition in Makar Sankranti special episode of Imlie 3!
Pooja Bhatt
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Pooja Bhatt slams Vicky Jain for judging Mannara as she sits on Munawar’s lap in order to protect him, says “Shame the women and then call yourself a gentlemen”
Hrithik
Indian Idol Season 14 : Kya Baat Hai! Hrithik Roshan does something special for Piyush Panwar that will take you by surprise; read to know more