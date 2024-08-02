Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Wow! Shoaib Ibrahim reveals the hard work that went in choreographing his best act which made him the performer of the week

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 is one of the most loved and celebrated dance reality shows on television. Shoaib Ibrahim is one of the confirmed contestants of the show and now he shared the BTS videos of one of his best acts which got him the best performer award.
Shoaib

MUMBAI: Shoaib Ibrahim is a well-known personality in the television industry. He rose to fame with his performance in Sasural Simar Ka.

The actor was then seen in serials like Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai and currently, he is seen in Star Bharat’s show “Ajooni”.

The actor also participated in the reality show “Nach Baliye” Season 8 along with his wife Dipika Kakar.

The actor is quite active on social media where he updates his fans about his whereabouts and what he is up to.

He also has a “YouTube” channel where he has started vlogging about his life and gives insight into his personal life.

These days he is grabbing the headlines for his performance in the dance reality show “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa” where he would be showcasing his dancing skills and would be impressing the judges and the audiences.

Now the actor is quite active on social media and he keeps sharing videos and photos of his performance.

The actor recently shared the BTS video of his performance showing the audience and fans what hard work has gone in the show, in the video we can see how Shoaib is rehearsing from his act and how drained and pale he looks.

At one point he also faints and he is unable to get up and that’s the hard work put into his act and he also mentioned the people behind his act.

Post this performance Shoaib had got a standing aviation and was also announced as the performer of the week. 

Well, there is no doubt that Shoaib is one of the strongest contestants of the show and he is seen as a potential winner.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

