Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Wow! Sreerama Chandra apologizes to his parents for this season shares an important message

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and posts that the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

This year, the show has been judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora and is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

As we know every week the judges and the host of the show bring lunch on the sets of the show and then they share it on social media where everyone has lunch together.

As we had reported that this week is going to be the “Family Week” where the family members would come and perform with the contestants of the show.

ALSO READ :Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! This week “Teen Ka Tadka” theme on the show; guest choreographers Sanam Johar, Paul Marhal, Shweta Warrier to join the contestants to perform this week

In the upcoming episode, Sreerama will be performing along with his parents where he would at the end give a very important message that will leave everyone teary eyed.

He would say that he regrets not spending much time with his parents as he resides in Mumbai and they are in another state.

The singer says they sacrifice so much for their children so our dreams get full – filled and at the end we hardly spend time with them and he apologizes to them for not being there as much as they would want him to be.

Well, at the end the contestants and the judges are left teary eyed as the message was so powerful that it made everyone very emotional.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! This week “Teen Ka Tadka” theme on the show; guest choreographers Sanam Johar, Paul Marhal, Shweta Warrier to join the contestants to perform this week