Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Wow! Sreerama Chandra apologizes to his parents for this season shares an important message

Sreerama Chandra is one of the strong contestants of the show and every week he impresses the judges and the contestants with his performance and now this week would be the family week and his parents would come for his act where he would apologize to them and share an important message.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 02/17/2024 - 18:58
Sreerama

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and posts that the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

This year, the show has been judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora and is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

As we know every week the judges and the host of the show bring lunch on the sets of the show and then they share it on social media where everyone has lunch together.

As we had reported that this week is going to be the “Family Week” where the family members would come and perform with the contestants of the show.

ALSO READ :Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! This week “Teen Ka Tadka” theme on the show; guest choreographers Sanam Johar, Paul Marhal, Shweta Warrier to join the contestants to perform this week

In the upcoming episode, Sreerama will be performing along with his parents where he would at the end give a very important message that will leave everyone teary eyed.

He would say that he regrets not spending much time with his parents as he resides in Mumbai and they are in another state.

The singer says they sacrifice so much for their children so our dreams get full – filled and at the end we hardly spend time with them and he apologizes to them for not being there as much as they would want him to be.

Well, at the end the contestants and the judges are left teary eyed as the message was so powerful that it made everyone very emotional.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! This week “Teen Ka Tadka” theme on the show; guest choreographers Sanam Johar, Paul Marhal, Shweta Warrier to join the contestants to perform this week

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 dance reality show Farah Khan Malaika Aroroa Arshad Warsi Sony Television Sony TV Sony LIV Aamir Ali Sangeeta Phogat Rajveer Thakur Adrija Sinha Anjali Anand Karuna Pandey Shiv Thakare Shoaib Ibrahim Sreerama Chandra Tanishaa Mukerji Urvashi Dholakia Vivek Dahiya Michael Jackson TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 02/17/2024 - 18:58

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Must Read! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Shakti Arora breaks silence on the change he would like to see in the Television industry
MUMBAI : Shakti Arora is an actor who needs no introduction, the actor has been entertaining audiences since 2009 and...
Exclusive! Unmatta and Goa 350 KM actor Vikas Bangar to be seen in Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala's next?
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to giving some great news from the world of OTT, movies and...
What! Anushka Sharma's Delivery Date Revealed; Second Baby Expected in London
MUMBAI: Speculations surrounding Anushka Sharma's second pregnancy with cricketer-husband Virat Kohli have been...
Woah! Ayesha Takia Responds to Plastic Surgery Speculations with a Cryptic Post
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Ayesha Takia has sparked a buzz on social media with a cryptic post following online trolling...
Kavya: Woah! Giriraj and Anurag conspire against Kavya
MUMBAI: Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
Whoa! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Harshad Arora drops a major hint about his upcoming wedding with fiance Muskaan Rajput
MUMBAI: Hardshad Arora and Muskaan Rajput are two well known faces of the Tv industry. Looks like the duo have found a...
Recent Stories
Vikas Bangar
Exclusive! Unmatta and Goa 350 KM actor Vikas Bangar to be seen in Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala's next?
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Shakti Arora
Must Read! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Shakti Arora breaks silence on the change he would like to see in the Television industry
Harshad
Whoa! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Harshad Arora drops a major hint about his upcoming wedding with fiance Muskaan Rajput
Munawar
Kya Baat Hai! Munawar Faruqui and Ankita Lokhande joins the list of Salman Khan, Kapil Sharma and Amitabh Bachchan as the most popular non – fiction personality
Ankita
Wow! Pandya Store's Ankita Bahuguna shares glimpses of her trip to Udaipur
Ayesha
Exclusive! Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 : Exclusive! Ayesha Khan to participate in the show?
Preet Grewal
Exclusive! Tanaav actress Preet Grewal roped in for upcoming Punjabi movie “Haan Main Paagal Haan” starring Himanshi Khurana