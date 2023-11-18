Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Wow! Sreerama Chandra nails his performance in MJ style of dance gets a dancing aviation from the judges

MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Earlier, they used to be telecasted on Colors, which had bought the rights from SONY TV postSeason 4.

The show is back on the channel after 12 years and the audience would get to see new judges and hosts for the show.

This year the show has been judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora and is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

Sreerama Chandra is a known singer and he rose to fame post his win on Indian Idol Season 5.

He started his career in 2008 as playback singer in the Telugu film industry. In 2013, he made his Telugu cinema acting debut with the film Jagadguru Adi Shankara.

Sreerama is one of the confirmed contestants in the show and he is super excited to show his dancing skills.

In the new promo of the show Sreerama stunts the judges with his performance as he tries the MJ style of dance and does it so well that judges are left stumped.

He dances on Shah Rukh Khan’s famous song “Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein” from the movie Baazigar.

Well, there is no doubt that it’s a unique song and to perform MJ style is commendable.

All the judges give him a dancing aviation and tell him that he nailed the performance.

It will be interesting to see if he becomes the first contestant to get a full thirty, for that one would have to watch the episode.

