On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, the dynamic Farah Khan, Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, and Dhanashree Verma set the stage on fire with their sizzling moves on Sheila Ki Jawani

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 01/20/2024 - 13:46
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

MUMBAI: This weekend, Sony Entertainment Television’s celebrity dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, is all set to raise the bar in its 11th week with the theme 'Ek Aur Ek Gyarah’. Each contestant will showcase their exceptional skills in a thrilling showdown as the race to the finale begins. And to support and boost the confidence of the participants, the show will welcome their friends and families including Prince Narula, K-pop idol ‘Aoora’, Mr. Faisu, Sumedh Shinde, Babil Khan,and Jasleen Royal amongst others, making it a starry affair. 

Following Dhanashree Verma's electrifying performance on ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’ with choreographer Sagar Bora, the OG choreographer herself, Farah Khan, joins in the fun, along with co-judge Malaika Arora and host Gauahar Khan. The dynamic Farah Khan, Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, and Dhanashree Verma will set the stage on fire  with their sizzling rendition of the iconic track. With their unmatched charisma and killer dance moves, they are sure to turn up the temperature and have everyone grooving to the beats of ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’.

Don’t miss the dazzling dance performances on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 01/20/2024 - 13:46

