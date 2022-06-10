Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10: AMAZING! Niti Taylor shares glimpses from the sets of the show

The celebs keep sharing glimpses from the sets. Here are a few amazing ones.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 10/06/2022 - 15:48
Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10: AMAZING! Niti Taylor shares glimpses from the sets of the show

MUMBAI :  Jhalak Dikhla Jaa is one of the most popular reality shows, which airs on Colors TV. Every season has been a success and this season has made a comeback after 5 years. The format of the show goes like - celebrities come with their choreographer partners and give their best dance performances. The show has filmmaker Karan Johar and actresses and dancers Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi as the Jury members. The show promises great doses of entertainment for the audiences as well, apart from the performances.

Niti Taylor, one of the contestants, is doing really well and everyone loves her performances.

The celebs keep sharing glimpses from the set and Niti Taylor just shared some more.

ALSO READ: :  Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: WHOA! Check out on-screen rivals Paras Kalnawat and Zorawar Kalra, turn friends off-screen

 We can see how the celebs have a gala time on the set while shooting. Niti Taylor can be seen bonding with the other contestants and posing with them.

Check out the glimpses here:

 

We can see Niti sharing a great rapport with everyone and is loved by all.

Last week, she did a Navratri special performance and was immensely loved by the judges and the audience.

Apart from this, she has Kaisi Yeh Yaarian season 4 coming up soon.

ALSO READ: Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 - Hilarious! Rubina Dilaik and Shilpa Shinde have a golgappa competition on stage

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 Niti Taylor Rubina Dilaik Paras Kalnawat Nora Fatehi Madhuri Dixit Karan Johar Shilpa Shinde Faisu Nia Sharma TellyChakkar Colors tv
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 10/06/2022 - 15:48

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
CONGRATULATIONS! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin completes 2 years; Aishwarya Sharma shares fan reactions
MUMBAI : Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is reaching a new high as it’s keeping the viewers on the edge of...
OMG! Aishwarya Khare caught stealing THIS from Bhagya Lakshmi co-star Rohit Suchanti; here's how she saved herself from him
MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Bhagyalakshmi stars Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti in the lead roles. The show is working...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Ram and Priya are extremely confused about their relationship, more clarity is needed to justify their equation in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI : Ever since Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has taken a leap of 5 years, the story is getting...
Anupamaa: Upcoming Drama! Adhik and Pakhi kiss each other amid Navratri celebration, Vanraj goes hunting
MUMBAI: Star Plus’s popular serial Anupamaa, is one of the most loved shows on the small screens. It has been running...
Anupamaa: Upcoming Drama! Adhik and Pakhi kiss each other amid Navratri celebration, Vanraj goes hunting
MUMBAI : Star Plus’s popular serial Anupamaa, is one of the most loved shows on the small screens. It has been running...
SURPRISING! Fans made this major SIMILARITY between Zee TV's show Bhagya Lakshmi and Star Plus' show Anupamaa
MUMBAI : There are a lot of television shows that are successfully running on small screens for a long time.The makers...
RECENT STORIES
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad
OMG! Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad make an appearance at Ali Fazal and Richa Chadda’s wedding reception; Netizens troll them by addressing them as ‘Baap aur Beti’