Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10: AMAZING! Niti Taylor shares glimpses from the sets of the show

MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhla Jaa is one of the most popular reality shows, which airs on Colors TV. Every season has been a success and this season has made a comeback after 5 years. The format of the show goes like - celebrities come with their choreographer partners and give their best dance performances. The show has filmmaker Karan Johar and actresses and dancers Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi as the Jury members. The show promises great doses of entertainment for the audiences as well, apart from the performances.

Niti Taylor, one of the contestants, is doing really well and everyone loves her performances.

The celebs keep sharing glimpses from the set and Niti Taylor just shared some more.

We can see how the celebs have a gala time on the set while shooting. Niti Taylor can be seen bonding with the other contestants and posing with them.

Check out the glimpses here:

We can see Niti sharing a great rapport with everyone and is loved by all.

Last week, she did a Navratri special performance and was immensely loved by the judges and the audience.

Apart from this, she has Kaisi Yeh Yaarian season 4 coming up soon.

