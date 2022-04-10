Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10: AWW! Paras Kalnawat surprised by THIS celebrity

MUMBAI : Paras Kalnawat has been making news frequently ever since he walked out of Anupamaa. He was quite appreciated for his character and performance on the show. He said that he quit due to politics on the set.

Paras Kalnawat is currently a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and has been doing quite well and gaining a lot of appreciation.

Paras recently made his way to YouTube. He has uploaded a few videos there. He recently uploaded one more video from behind the scenes of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

He can be seen getting ready for the performance and talking to his fans about how he is feeling. This is from the recent week when Rashmika Mandana graced the set of the show.

Paras shares that it was a surprise to him and that he wasn’t aware about Rashmika coming. He says that he is a big fan of hers and wanted to meet her for a long time.

We can also see some other fun glimpses from the shoot. We see him get ready for his performance and have a gala time with the other contestants.

We later everyone danced along with Rashmika and enjoyed it a lot.

Paras also thanks everyone who has supported him and have been loving his performances on the show.

Check out the video here:

We can also see legendary actor Gajraj Rao gracing the set of the show. Gajraj Rao saying a few words in appreciation for Paras was another highlight for him.

The judges and his fans loved his performance. He is doing really well on the show and winning a lot of hearts.

