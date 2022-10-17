Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10: Fabulous! Madhuri Dixit commends Amruta Khanvilkar’s superb performance on “Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai”

MUMBAI: Actress Amruta Khanvilkar has been a contestant on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 10 and has been wowing the judges consistently. In her recent performance, she once again shows us her beautiful performance, and gets a standing ovation from audiences and judges as well.

In the recent episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Amruta Khanvilkar performed on Madhuri Dixit’s iconic song ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’ and floored everyone in the audience with her outstanding act. Later, Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit join the contestant on stage to do the dance step. Madhuri even appreciated her by giving her Rs. 101 on stage. The Malang actress could not stop getting emotional and said, “This is a moment for me. My first song being a Madhuri Dixit song to performing ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’ one of the most iconic songs, isse bahetar life nahi ho sakti (life cannot be better than this).”

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is the tenth season of the show, an Indian reality and dance television series. This season is hosted by Manish Paul and judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 broadcasts every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Colors TV.

Credits : Bollywood Hungama

