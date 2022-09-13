Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 10 – Oh No! Niti Taylor scores less; fans call Nora ‘rude’

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 started airing on September 3, and the competition began this weekend. We saw Niti Taylor and her choreographer/partner Akash Thapa dance on Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyaar Ke Charche, maintaining the Bollywood retro theme of the competition. Their dance was super energetic and used the stage very well. But the judges did not look satisfied. They believe that the actress looked a bit nervous, especially Nora Fatehi.

Also read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Congratulations! Gashmeer Mahajani wins the first 'Golden Chair', stands safe from next week’s elimination

Fans of the actress and also the general audience were surprised at the score she secured. Nora Fatehi is being called rude for saying that she “wanted more” from Niti’s performance. Yesterday, Shilpa Shinde got more scores than Niti Taylor.

The fans believed that Niti Taylor’s performance was far better than the rest and that Nora should stop judging the show.

Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 10 airs on Colors TV and also has Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit as other judges.

Also read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Shocking! Faisu to get eliminated from the dance reality show so he can participate in Bigg Boss Season 16?

Credits - Bollywood Life

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.