Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Season 10: Shocking! Paras Kalawat talks about his fears regarding taking up the show; says, “Either this show can destroy me or can give me a new life”

The new season of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa has begun and the audience has given it a thumbs up. Paras is one of the contestants on the show and now in the upcoming episode, he talks about the risk he has taken to be part of the show.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 09/09/2022 - 15:56
Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Season 10: Shocking! Paras Kalawat talks about his fears regarding taking up the show; says, “Either this show

MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Dance Deewane replaced the show but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, Amruta Khanvilkar, Faisu, and Shilpa Shinde, among others.

The show went on – air on 3rd September and has received a positive response from the audience.

The show is judged by Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi, Madhuri Dixit and Maniesh Paul is the host of the show.

ALSO READ - Kya Baat Hai! Gashmeer Mahajani breaks his silence on taking part in Bigg Boss 16

Paras Kalawat is one of the confirmed contestants on the show and for doing this show he had quit the number one show on television 'Anupamaa', post that he has given many explosive interviews regarding the show and that star cast.

In the upcoming episode, Paras will be giving a good performance and then he would inform the judges and his audience that for this show, he has given up a lot.

The actor said, “I have left a lot of things behind which wasn’t a tough decision to make but either this show can destroy me or give me a new life.”

To which Karan said, “Paras don’t worry, from here you are going to grow and trust me your decision was right.”

Well, there is no doubt that it was a very brave decision of Paras to quit the number one show and take the risk of coming into a reality show, but the actor wanted to grow and explore all kinds of work and hence he took the decision.

The fans are loving him on the show and for his first performance he good positive comments from the judges and a thumbs up from the audience.

What are your views of Paras as a contestant on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.
 
For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Kya Baat Hai! Gashmeer Mahajani breaks his silence on taking part in Bigg Boss 16

Nishant Bhat Pratik Sehajpal Nikki Tamboli Colors Voot KATRA KATRA Reality show Bharti Harsh Bigg Boss 15 ! DIVYA AGRAWAL Remo D'souza Farah Khan Nishant Bhatt Umar Riaz Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 sriti jan Shivangi Joshi pratk sehajpal RAJIV ADATIA Munawar Faisu Jannat Rohit Shetty khatron ke khiladi. Pratik Sehajpal TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 09/09/2022 - 15:56

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Imlie : OMG! Fahmaan Khan shares how he would be quitting Imlie; is overwhelmed with the love he received from the fans
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the...
Sidharth Vasudev essays the negative role of 'Pushkar' on Star Plus's 'Rajjo'
MUMBAI: Star Plus has made a great stride towards elevating television dramas with their show 'Rajjo', beautifully...
Phir saath aane ka bahana hai, ab mausam musicana hai’ as Sony Entertainment Television announces ‘Indian Idol - Season 13’
MUMBAI :Welcoming superlative talent from all over the country through the multi-city on-ground auditions in 11 cities...
Babli Bouncer’s lead actor Tamannaah Bhatia talks about how she prepared for her role on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’
MUMBAI:Sony Entertainment Television is back with another refreshing season of the most celebrated comedy show, The...
Exclusive! "For me, the biggest challenge for doing the role was to shoot in cold climatic conditions and it was tough to shoot in minus degree temperatures," says Vaibhav Talwar
MUMBAI : Vaibhav Talwar is one of the known actors of the entertainment business. He is best known for his roles in...
Cuttputlli actor Sargun Mehta shares an interesting revelation about herself on Sony Entertainment Television’s The Kapil Sharma Show
MUMBAI :Get ready for a fun filled roller coaster ride starting 10th September as Sony Entertainment Television’s most...
Recent Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Anupamaa fame Alma Hussein to star in Bodhi Tree's Main Hoon Aparajita for Zee TV?
Tiger Shroff wishes his Co-Star Akshay Kumar with a never seen before still from their upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan The duo will be seen in an action packed flick Bade Miyan Chote Miyan under Pooja Entertainment. Tiger took to his social media to
Latest Video