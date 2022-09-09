Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Season 10: Shocking! Paras Kalawat talks about his fears regarding taking up the show; says, “Either this show can destroy me or can give me a new life”

MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Dance Deewane replaced the show but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, Amruta Khanvilkar, Faisu, and Shilpa Shinde, among others.

The show went on – air on 3rd September and has received a positive response from the audience.

The show is judged by Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi, Madhuri Dixit and Maniesh Paul is the host of the show.

ALSO READ - Kya Baat Hai! Gashmeer Mahajani breaks his silence on taking part in Bigg Boss 16

Paras Kalawat is one of the confirmed contestants on the show and for doing this show he had quit the number one show on television 'Anupamaa', post that he has given many explosive interviews regarding the show and that star cast.

In the upcoming episode, Paras will be giving a good performance and then he would inform the judges and his audience that for this show, he has given up a lot.

The actor said, “I have left a lot of things behind which wasn’t a tough decision to make but either this show can destroy me or give me a new life.”

To which Karan said, “Paras don’t worry, from here you are going to grow and trust me your decision was right.”

Well, there is no doubt that it was a very brave decision of Paras to quit the number one show and take the risk of coming into a reality show, but the actor wanted to grow and explore all kinds of work and hence he took the decision.

The fans are loving him on the show and for his first performance he good positive comments from the judges and a thumbs up from the audience.

What are your views of Paras as a contestant on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.



For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Kya Baat Hai! Gashmeer Mahajani breaks his silence on taking part in Bigg Boss 16