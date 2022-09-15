Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10: OMG! Faisal Shaikh to Nia Sharma, take a look at whopping fees charged by THESE celebs for the dance-based reality show

Dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa comprises of celebs like Rubina Dilaik, Shilpa Shinde, Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Ali Asgar, Paras Kalnawat, and Niti Taylor among others and their fees charged by them to participate in the show will leave your jaw dropped

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/15/2022 - 12:02
MUMBAI: The tenth season of the dance-based reality show, Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10 premiered on September 3 on Colors TV. The show has made a comeback to national television after five years and is being judged by Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi, and Madhuri Dixit.

If reports are to be believed then the celeb participants of the show have charged a whopping amount to participate in the show.

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, who is also being seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, is being paid the amount of Rs 7 lakh per episode for the show according to some media reports.

The Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, who recently embraced fatherhood in August, is reportedly charging the whopping amount of Rs 2.5 lakh per episode.

The Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress Nia Sharma, who is known for her sensuous and sexy dance videos, is reportedly being paid a huge sum of Rs 2.5 lakh per episode.

Social media star Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, who is also seen in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, is reportedly charging a whopping amount of Rs 10 lakh per episode.

Shilpa Shinde, who is known for playing Angoori Bhabhi in the sitcom Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai! and Bigg Boss 11 winner, is reportedly charging Rs 5 lakh per episode.

Famous for playing Daadi and Naani in Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, Ali Asgar is charging Rs 2 lakh per episode, as per an India TV News report.

Credit: DNA

Television Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Rubina Dilain Faisal Shaikh Nia Sharma Ali Asgar Shilpa Shinde Dheeraj Dhoopar Paras Kalnawat Niti Taylor TellyChakkar
