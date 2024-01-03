Jhanak actor Krushal Ahuja gives a glimpse of something special that happened in 2024, check it out

MUMBAI: Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored territory, has brought its audience a new show, Jhanak. Hiba Nawab will be seen essaying the titular role of Jhanak in the show, along with Krushal Ahuja aka Anirudh as the main protagonist, and Chandani Sharma will essay the character of Arshi in the show.

Krushal Ahuja who essays the lead role of Anirudh has a huge fan following and keeps sharing interesting posts and updates of the show. He has now shared a picture where he is seen sitting in his car and enjoying the first showers of the year. He captioned the picture, “2024’s first rain” Check out his post here;

Isn’t that a wonderful sight? Have you also experienced rain in Mumbai lately? Tell us in the comments below.

Fans simply love the chemistry between Krushal and Hiba in Jhanak. The off-screen camaraderie is also quite infectious as seen in many reels and videos.

Krushal has been part of shows like Rishton Ka Manjha, Love Se Zyada Love, among others.

