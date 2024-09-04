Jhanak actress Deepali Pansare reveals, ‘I had given more than 100 auditions before getting selected’

The actress who is currently seen in Hiba Nawab starrer Jhanak recently opened up about her journey into the industry and her struggles.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 04/09/2024 - 07:00
Deepali

MUMBAI: Deepali Pansare is a well known face in the world of Television. She became a household name with her tv shows like Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, Devyani, and Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. The actress who is currently seen in Hiba Nawab starrer Jhanak recently opened up about her journey into the industry and her struggles.

Also Read-EXCLUSIVE! Deepali Pansare on her role in Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho: I would love if Manju turns negative but as per the brief that I have got, my character is out-and-out positive

Deepali stated, “It was not a smooth road. I had given more than 100 auditions before getting selected for my 1st project. My parents were not in support of this decision, and convincing them about it was a task.”

She added, “Being a public figure, one has the opportunity to inspire and influence those who work hard and need someone to look up to as we all did once.”

Deepali makes sure to balance her work and family life saying, “I make sure I spend quality time with my family, when I am not working. I am a hands-on mother. I keep my life private as much as possible, you will see news only about my work. Being able to spend more time with family is the only thing that I hope we celebrities can do.”

Also Read- Jhanak: Deepali Pansare opens up on her entry and character; says ‘My role is strict, independent intimidating’ - EXCLUSIVE

 

Sharing her bond with her co-stars on Jhanak, Deepali revealed, “Shedding light on her bond with co-actors, Deepali shared, “I have shot with Choton as my character will have a lot of scenes with him and he is a sweet and humble person. On the first day itself, he mentioned about the show and how the characters are placed. Also Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja both are doing a phenomenal job with their characters. I am friends with Kajal Pisal and know her from before.”

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit- Indiaforums

Deepali Pansare Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Devyani Aai Kuthe Kay Karte TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 04/09/2024 - 07:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi blames Akshara for Aarohi's death
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with each passing day. The...
Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: Prachi gets arrested, Ranbir and Purvi rush to save her
MUMBAI: In the upcoming episodes of ZEE TV's KumKum Bhagya, viewers can expect more high-voltage drama in Purvi's...
Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: Preeta tries to expose Varun
MUMBAI: In the upcoming episodes of ZEE TV's KumKum Bhagya, viewers can expect more high-voltage drama in Purvi's...
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj learns about Aarush being a fraud
MUMBAI : Anupamaa rules on the television screens. The show is performing extremely well. It is a remake of Star Jalsha...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan to realise his love for Savi
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Pandya Store Spoiler: Natasha to expose Amba, seeks Dhawal's help
MUMBAI : The popular family drama show Pandya Store debuted on Star Plus on January 25, 2021. Disney+ Hotstar offers...
Recent Stories
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor roasts herself and funnily admits work done on her face; Netizens react!
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Indraneil Sengupta
Indraneil Sengupta candidly spoke about the divorce from Barkha Bisht; Says 'We were extremely different...'
Rajan
Rajan Shahi Iftar Party: Rupali Ganguly, Rohit Purohit and many more make it a night to remember - deets inside
Neha
Neha Solanki roped in for Cockrow Shaika Productions' next on Colors as lead - EXCLUSIVE
Twinkle
Twinkle Arora roped in for Cockrow Shaika Productions' next on Colors as negative lead - EXCLUSIVE
Teri Meri Doriyaann
Teri Meri Doriyaann FAN FICTION: Diljeet’s mother might become another Manbeer after knowing Sahiba’s past; will blame her for using Diljeet?
Sangeeta Ghosh
Sangeeta Ghosh, Urvashi Dholakia, Shweta Tiwari and more 90s TV actresses whose hotness metres knock the sparks out of today's TV sirens