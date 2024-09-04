Jhanak actress Deepali Pansare reveals, ‘I had given more than 100 auditions before getting selected’

MUMBAI: Deepali Pansare is a well known face in the world of Television. She became a household name with her tv shows like Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, Devyani, and Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. The actress who is currently seen in Hiba Nawab starrer Jhanak recently opened up about her journey into the industry and her struggles.

Deepali stated, “It was not a smooth road. I had given more than 100 auditions before getting selected for my 1st project. My parents were not in support of this decision, and convincing them about it was a task.”

She added, “Being a public figure, one has the opportunity to inspire and influence those who work hard and need someone to look up to as we all did once.”

Deepali makes sure to balance her work and family life saying, “I make sure I spend quality time with my family, when I am not working. I am a hands-on mother. I keep my life private as much as possible, you will see news only about my work. Being able to spend more time with family is the only thing that I hope we celebrities can do.”

Sharing her bond with her co-stars on Jhanak, Deepali revealed, “Shedding light on her bond with co-actors, Deepali shared, “I have shot with Choton as my character will have a lot of scenes with him and he is a sweet and humble person. On the first day itself, he mentioned about the show and how the characters are placed. Also Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja both are doing a phenomenal job with their characters. I am friends with Kajal Pisal and know her from before.”

Credit- Indiaforums