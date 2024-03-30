Jhanak: Deepali Pansare opens up on her entry and character; says ‘My role is strict, independent intimidating’ - EXCLUSIVE

MUMBAI : Deepali Pansare is a talented actress.

She will soon be seen in Star Plus show Jhanak. TellyChakkar got in touch with Deepali to know more about her excitement to be a part of the show and in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, she shared some interesting details about her character and time shooting on the sets on the show.

She said, “It is lovely working with the team and immediately felt like family as I have worked with the directors before. I took up this show because it is different and apart from that, it is Star Plus. The channel is home to me. I did my first show with Star Plus and gained maximum fame through this channel. The first thing was that and secondly, the show is on the second number on the BARC charts.”

Speaking about my role, “My character is Mrinalini who is a strict and independent woman. She can also be very intimidating. I am the principal of the school. I will be a part of Jhanak’s family soon but it all depends on how the character shapes up as in television, it all depends on the audience response and TRPs among many other factors.”

Shedding light on her bond with co-actors, Deepali shared, “I have shot with Choton as my character will have a lot of scenes with him and he is a sweet and humble person. On the first day itself, he mentioned about the show and how the characters are placed. Also Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja both are doing a phenomenal job with their characters. I am friends with Kajal Pisal and know her from before.



