Jhanak: Deepali Pansare opens up on her entry and character; says ‘My role is strict, independent intimidating’ - EXCLUSIVE

TellyChakkar got in touch with Deepali to know more about her excitement to be a part of the show and in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, she shared some interesting details about her character and time shooting on the sets on the show.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Sat, 03/30/2024 - 15:59
Deepali Pansare

MUMBAI : Deepali Pansare is a talented actress.

She will soon be seen in Star Plus show Jhanak. TellyChakkar got in touch with Deepali to know more about her excitement to be a part of the show and in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, she shared some interesting details about her character and time shooting on the sets on the show. 

(Also Read: Jhanak: Aniruddh devastated with Jhanak’s DEATH news

She said, “It is lovely working with the team and immediately felt like family as I have worked with the directors before. I took up this show because it is different and apart from that, it is Star Plus. The channel is home to me. I did my first show with Star Plus and gained maximum fame through this channel. The first thing was that and secondly, the show is on the second number on the BARC charts.”   

Speaking about my role, “My character is Mrinalini who is a strict and independent woman. She can also be very intimidating. I am the principal of the school. I will be a part of Jhanak’s family soon but it all depends on how the character shapes up as in television, it all depends on the audience response and TRPs among many other factors.”

(Also Read: Jhanak 29th March 2024 Written Episode Update: Anirudh worries for Jhanak

Shedding light on her bond with co-actors, Deepali shared, “I have shot with Choton as my character will have a lot of scenes with him and he is a sweet and humble person. On the first day itself, he mentioned about the show and how the characters are placed. Also Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja both are doing a phenomenal job with their characters. I am friends with Kajal Pisal and know her from before. 


 

Deepali Pansare Jhanak TellyChakkar Mrinalini Choton Hiba Nawab Kajal Pisal Krushal Ahuja Star Plus
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Sat, 03/30/2024 - 15:59

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Teri Meri Doriyaann SPOILER: FORTUNATE! Angad feels blessed to have Simran by his side
MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commencing with high...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi portrays Abhira wrong in front of the family
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's Debut Duet Performance on Superstar Singer 3
MUMBAI: This Saturday, brace yourself for a mesmerizing musical spectacle with Sony Entertainment Television's...
Excel Entertainment shares the behind-the-scenes madness from the sets of Madgaon Express! Check out the pictures
MUMBAI: Madgaon Express, a comedic entertainment from Excel Entertainment, is unquestionably one of the most cherished...
Bhagyashree Leaves Audience Spellbound with Captivating Grand Entrance on 'Madness Machayenge – India Ko Hasayenge'!"
MUMBAI: This Saturday, fasten your seatbelt as Sony Entertainment Television’s comedy show, ‘Madness Machayenge – India...
Vijayendra Kumeria, aka Angad, from the Star Plus show Teri Meri Doriyaann shares insight about his character post-leap and much more! Deets Inside!
MUMBAI: Star Plus’s 'Teri Meri Doriyaann’ has always kept the audience on the edge by bringing one or the other twist...
Recent Stories
Excel Entertainment
Excel Entertainment shares the behind-the-scenes madness from the sets of Madgaon Express! Check out the pictures
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's Debut Duet Performance on Superstar Singer 3
Vijayendra Kumeria
Vijayendra Kumeria, aka Angad, from the Star Plus show Teri Meri Doriyaann shares insight about his character post-leap and much more! Deets Inside!
KRISHNA MOHINI
Angrezi Medium actor Himanshu Awasthi roped in for Boyhood Production's show on COLORS titled Krishna Mohini - Exclusive!
Udne Ki Asha
Udne Ki Asha: Kanwar Dhillon displays his swag as his rides his sports bike to work!
Zain Imam
Zain Imam reunites with his Tashan-E-Ishq co-star Neha Narang
Vaqur Shaikh
Anupamaa: Vaqur Shaikh gives a glimpse of what his IFTAARI looks like and it is mouth-watering!