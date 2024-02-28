Jhanak: Hiba Nawab, Krushal Ahuja and team celebrate the completion of 100 episodes!

Hiba took to her social media handle to share a fun video of the entire team rejoicing as they set a new goal now. Hiba was seen posing with all the cast members and making different expressions.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/28/2024 - 14:09
Hiba Nawab

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, Jhanak, features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Aniruddh, and Chandani Sharma as Arshi.

The show is high on drama currently as Jhanak is being blamed for each and every bad thing transpiring in the house. We initially saw how she disguised as a nurse and took care of Aniruddh but when the family found out, they blamed her for trying to get close to Aniruddh. When she asked to get out of their lives, Aniruddh appointed her as a maid instead to take care of Appu.

There have been many such instances and the latest one is the time where Dadu falls ill and her attempt to revive him.

The show has been entertaining the masses and has mixed feedback. The audience loves the show and incorporates emotions, drama and kitchen politics.

Well, the team of Jhanak has achieved a new feat today as they complete 100 episodes today!

Hiba took to her social media handle to share a fun video of the entire team rejoicing as they set a new goal now. Hiba was seen posing with all the cast members and making different expressions. All the members seem to be extremely happy with this new achievement. They also posed for a team picture together.

Take a look:

We wish the entire cast and crew of Jhanak heartiest congratulations!

Show your love for Hiba Nawab, Krushal Ahuja and the entire cast and crew in the comment section below!

Star Plus TellyChakkar TV news Jhanak 100 episodes Jhanak Hiba Nawab Krushal Ahuja Aniruddh Chandani Sharma Arshi
About Author

About Author

