Jhanak: Hiba Nawab looks like an angel as she transforms into a CHRISTIAN BRIDE for the upcoming sequence!

MUMBAI : The title character of Jhanak, the newest Star Plus series, is portrayed by Hiba Nawab, Arshi by Chandani Sharma, and Anirudh by Krushal Ahuja. This compelling series is going to captivate viewers with its compelling plot.

The gripping plot twist is guaranteed to keep viewers glued to their seats, engrossed in the drama developing and curious about how these crucial events will determine the characters' futures. The fight between Anirudh and Jhanak is the main focus of the current track.

The current track focuses on Jhanak and Aniruddh’s truth about their marriage coming to fore and Arshi being devastated with the news. On the other hand, Jhanak is on board as the face of a jewellery brand. For the same, Hiba had dressed up in different avatars. While she was seen transforming into a Bengali beauty and also wore the Maharashtrian traditional nauvari, she will now be dressed in a Christian wedding gown with a veil.

Hiba looks like a complete stunner in elegant jewellery and the dress.

She took to her social media handle to share pictures of the same and she looked fabulous! She captioned her post as ‘Once upon a time...’

