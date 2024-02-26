Jhanak's Hiba Nawab and Aashna Kishore give us a glimpse what they will look like 40 years later, WATCH VIDEO

Hiba plays the titular role in the show and has a huge fan following. The actress who has previously been part of many blockbuster Indian Tv shows never fails to impress her fans with her social media posts, videos and reels.
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Mon, 02/26/2024 - 12:39
Hiba Nawab and Aashna Kishore

MUMBAI: Jhanak has managed to win hearts with its emotional and gripping storyline in a short span of time. It is the tale of a young girl who dreams to be a dancer but grows up in hardships. Jhanak fights all challenges to achieve her dreams but that is when a tragedy strikes her family, and her world is shattered. The titular role is played by Hiba Nawab while Anirudh is played by Krushal Ahuja.

Also Read- Hiba Nawab aka Jhanak from Star Plus Show Jhanak, Shares Her Excitement For Collaborating With Star Plus Yet Again

Hiba plays the titular role in the show and has a huge fan following. The actress who has previously been part of many blockbuster Indian Tv shows never fails to impress her fans with her social media posts, videos and reels.

Hiba has now shared a hilarious video on her insta stories where she and co-star Aashna Kishore are speaking in Punjabi. What’s interesting to note is that the filter makes them look much older. The outcome will make you ROFL!

Hiba shared the video and captioned it, “Ashna and I 40 years later in parallel universe #Hibanawab #Ashnakishore”

Check out the video here;

What are your thoughts on Hiba’s story? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Leena Gangopadhyay Krushal Ahuja Hiba Nawab Anirudh Chandani Sharma Star Plus TV news TellyChakkar Ki Kore Bolbo Tomay Love Se Zyada Love TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Mon, 02/26/2024 - 12:39

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Dabangii SPOILER: Arya's journey takes a SURPRISING turn upon meeting Yug
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Shocking!Vandana accused of causing Vedika's miscarriage
MUMBAI: Star Plus' new series, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, explores the intricacies of love and relationships against the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SPOILER: Oh No! Akka Saheb announces that she has decided she will no longer be part of the reception function
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Jhanak Spoiler: Interesting! Anirudh pretends to be Angry to shield Jhanak
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Jhanak Spoiler: Exposed! Tejas exposes Anirudh's shocking truth
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Jhanak SPOILER: Jhanak's sharp response leads Anirudh into hot water
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Recent Stories
Priya
Jawan actress Priya Mani buys luxury Mercedes Benz worth Rs 74.20 Lakhs
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Mannara Chopra
Bigg Boss 17's Mannara Chopra meets THIS adorable former contestant of the show; WATCH VIDEO
Shehzad
Mehndi Wala Ghar actor Shehzad Shaikh opens up on taking inspiration from actors like Harshad Chopda, Jennifer Winget
Sargun
Sargun Mehta REVEALS the reason why she hasn't met Shah Rukh Khan yet
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla set relationship goals with captivating staycation snapshots
Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare
Bhagya Lakshmi's Rohit Suchanti nearly drops Aishwarya Khare on the floor; WATCH VIDEO
Shakti
Shakti Arora REVEALS his grandfather's lack of belief in him, Sheds light on nepotism in the TV industry