Jhanak's Hiba Nawab and Aashna Kishore give us a glimpse what they will look like 40 years later, WATCH VIDEO

MUMBAI: Jhanak has managed to win hearts with its emotional and gripping storyline in a short span of time. It is the tale of a young girl who dreams to be a dancer but grows up in hardships. Jhanak fights all challenges to achieve her dreams but that is when a tragedy strikes her family, and her world is shattered. The titular role is played by Hiba Nawab while Anirudh is played by Krushal Ahuja.

Hiba plays the titular role in the show and has a huge fan following. The actress who has previously been part of many blockbuster Indian Tv shows never fails to impress her fans with her social media posts, videos and reels.

Hiba has now shared a hilarious video on her insta stories where she and co-star Aashna Kishore are speaking in Punjabi. What’s interesting to note is that the filter makes them look much older. The outcome will make you ROFL!

Hiba shared the video and captioned it, “Ashna and I 40 years later in parallel universe #Hibanawab #Ashnakishore”

Check out the video here;

