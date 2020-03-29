Jhulan Goswami reveals how her mother motivated her to turn her dream into reality; her story will make your eyes moist

MUMBAI: She has proved herself as sincere and perfect in her field. She has made a name for herself in a profession that was considered a male dominated sphere. She has given courage to many to dream by turning her own dream into reality. She is none other than Arjuna Award winner Jhulan Goswami.

Jhulan, who is regarded as one of the fastest bowlers in the history of women's cricket, has dedicated a note to the person who helped her to turn her dream of becoming a cricketer into a reality.

It’s her mother, revealed the cricketer while narrating her inspiring journey in her latest Instagram post. Her story will turn your eyes most.

An excerpt from her note read, “I have always loved sports. Be it Cricket, Badminton, or Volleyball – I would play all of them with equal enthusiasm. But at the age of 15, I realized that Cricket had my heart. This was when I understood that I wanted to pursue it professionally. The road ahead didn’t look easy at all since my dreams weren’t conventional for somebody from a middle-class family. Moreover, I lived in the outskirts of Kolkata and so I would have to travel long hours to make it to the practice ground. But the long distance wasn’t going to deter my spirits. Come rain or shine, nothing would stop me from chasing my dreams.

Amidst all the challenges that I was faced with, there was one person who stood by me – my mother. . I am what I am today because of her.”

I remember this one incident from childhood in particular. I was only allowed to play Cricket with the boys in the neighborhood if I could buy a ball. My mother would give me some money from her valuable savings to buy a ball every time I wanted to play. All those game days when I picked up a wicket she would quietly watch on. In all her unspoken words, there was a twinkle of happiness and pride in her eyes watching me play. In that very moment I realized my dreams had become hers and her happiness was defined by mine.”

Check out her picture with her mother and the note here: