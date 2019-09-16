Jigyasa Singh bags her next!

MUMBAI: The entertainment industry has recently seen a huge increase in the number of music videos being churned out.



Both TV and Bollywood actors (Vicky Kaushal to name one) have been starring in these.



We now have information that Jigyasa Singh of Thapki Pyaar Ki fame will be seen in an upcoming music video.



The song will be sung by popular singer and actor Mohit Gaur of Raw Star fame.



Jigyasa was also a part of Ramji Gulati’s music video along with choreographer Aadil Khan.



Mohit announced the project on his social media account.

He shared a picture of his along with Jigyasa and wrote, 'Apne next song ki shoot ho gayi hai khatam with the super adorable @jigyasa_07 ! Ab aaj aa rahe vaapis Mumbai.'



See the post.

Are you excited to watch Jigyasa's music video along with Mohit's melodious voice?



