Jigyasa Singh shares a fun BTS video from the sets of her latest music video

MUMBAI: Jigyasa Singh is popularly known for her role Thapki in Colors' popular show, Thapki Pyaar Ki. The actress was hugely appreciated for her role in the show and fans loved her for her brilliant performance.

We have always seen Jigyasa in daily shows but now the actress impressed us with her debut music video.

Jigyasa shared about the same on her Instagram account and we are super happy. The music video is titled 'Main Hoon Woh Palak' and she has romanced Mohit Gaur. Both are looking extremely beautiful together.

And now, she has shared a fun BTS video from the sets of her music video where everyone seems to be very excited about it.

On the work front, Jigyasa is currently seen in Colors' show Shakti - Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki as Heer Singh.

What do you think about Jigyasa's music video? Tell us in the comment section.