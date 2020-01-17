Jigyasa Singh stars in Mohit Gaur's indie song video

MUMBAI: "Thapki Pyar Ki" actress Jigyasa Singh features in the music video of an independent song sung by former "India's Raw Star" contestant Mohit Gaur.



The song is titled "Main hoon woh palak".



"We all have been in love or are in love with someone, or are waiting to be someone's love. '...Palak' is all about that kind of pure love where we too are someone's palak, that fallen eyelash we wish upon," said Mohit, who had earlier sung songs like "Wahin" and "Phir mujhe dil se pukar tu".



"This song has been close to my heart and I have been working for quite sometime on this, and finally it's release makes me happy and accomplished. Working on this, a music video with director Vikram Singh has been one of the best things about this project for me. He is one of the most understanding persons I have come to know."



The singer had some kind words for his co-star too. "Collaborating with Jigyasa Singh has been like bliss, she's added that beautiful vibe to the video and is such a wonderful actor. I have had the most hardworking team," he said.



Jigyasa is playing the love interest of Mohit in the video.



"Romantic songs like '...Palak' have a way to get to your heart, plus with a voice as beautiful as Mohit's, it's sure to get you thrumming to the song's beats. It has been a wonderful experience working on this song. The scenic view of Shimla which you'll fall in love with, along with a fabulous co-star, Mohit, it was a smooth sail," said the "Shakti" actress.



Virtual Planet Music has released the song.

SOURCE: IANS