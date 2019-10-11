Jijaji Chhat Per Hain: Murari catches Pancham and Pintoo sneaking in the house!

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Jijaji Chhat Per Hain is entertaining the audiences with the twists and turns in the serial, and seems like there are some twists and turns coming in the upcoming episode.

In the upcoming episode, Pancham and Pintoo will be up to something, they will be sneaking into the house, and Murari will catch them, but before he would be able to do anything they will beat him and run away and luckily they manage to escape.

Post that, they will be tired and exhausted and will be seen sleeping on a thela. Now, it will be interesting to see why was Pancham and Pintoo sneaking into their house, and why did they hit Murari and run away.

