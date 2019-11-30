Jijaji Chhat Per Hain: Sanjana aka Pancham to be exposed

MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s romantic comedy Jijaji Chhat Per Hain is all set to unfold some interesting twists and turns.

The striking Sanjana (Nikhil Khurana) runs the risk of exposing her true identity as Pancham. This rib-tickling comedy show recently witnessed the entry of Pancham’s glamorous avatar as Sanjana who continues to woo the audiences with her nazakhat and naya andaaz.

Elaichi’s quest to keep Pancham in her house made her brew a unique plan where she advices Pancham to get married to her mamaji, Chatanki. Pancham agrees to the wedding and a dhamakedar ceremony is hosted in the Bansal house to celebrate this new rishta. The entire family is thrilled to celebrate this union and let their hair down for the occasion.

While Pancham is still struggling to keep his disguise as a woman, the unexpected marriage with Chatanki doesn’t make Pancham’s struggles any easier. Chatanki is completely in love while Sanjana aka Pancham is desperately trying to keep her husband-to-be from coming closer to her, but how will Sanjana stop Chatanki during the first night of her marriage?

Pancham and Elaichi decide to somehow go ahead with the ‘suhagraat’ post the wedding by keeping Chatanki distracted. The story takes a dramatic turn when Sanjana, by mistake drops her wig in front of Chatanki. Will Sanjana aka Pancham’s secret be finally exposed?

Nikhil Khurana, who plays the role of Sanjana and Pancham, said, “Pancham is struggling to constantly maintain the disguise of Sanjana and also keeping up as Pancham. The upcoming episodes will witness the dhamakedaar wedding between Chatanki and Sanjana where our viewers will witness dramatic turn of events one after other. But Sanjana's problems have just started, while keeping Chatanki at bay, she loses her wig and there is a growing threat to his disguise to be finally be exposed. To know what happens next, keep watching Jijaji Chhat Per Hain.”

Hiba Nawab, who plays the role of Elaichi, said, “The entire cross-dressing idea was Elaichi’s in order to make Pancham re-enter the house. The episodes further are filled with laughter, glamour and some drama. Elaichi and Pancham have gone to lengths to keep each other closer to one-another and it will be exciting for our viewers to watch the surprising turn of events that are about to unfold. So, stay tuned.”