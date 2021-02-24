Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai star cast shares about their paranormal experience on the sets

MUMBAI: SAB TV's one of the most popular comedy-drama series Jijaji Chhat Parr Hai was quite popular among the viewers.

The makers are all set to bring the show's second season on public demand and we can't hold back our excitement.

The show will witness a few similar faces from the first season with some new actors joining the star cast.

ALSO READ: Hiba Nawab is the perfect combination of hot, beautiful, and cute in these pictures

However, the makers have added a new thrill to this season with a slight variation in the show's name and the theme.

The show is now titled Jijaji Chhat Parr Koi Hai while the makers have added horror-mystery along with a dash of comedy.

The promos have worked wonders and the diehard fans can't wait for the second season to roll out soon.

We have seen horror and thrill in the promo which also sends chills down the spine, the star cast was asked about their experience while shooting for it.

We asked the show's star cast if they experienced any paranormal activities around them while shooting, the star cast's response was hilarious.

Everyone including Hiba Nawab said that they haven't experienced anything as such yet but they are sure something will surely happen in the future.

The star cast was quite confident about it and they seemed extremely excited for the same.

Jijaji Chhat Parr Koi Hai also stars Shubhashish Jha, Anup Upadhyay, Soma Rathod, Feroz Khan among others.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Benaifer Kohli’s Jijaji Chhat Per Hain to RETURN with second season; Hiba Nawab RETAINED