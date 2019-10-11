‘Jijaji Hue Beghar’ on Sony SAB’s Jijaji Chhhat Per Hain

MUMBAI: The viewers of Sony SAB’s light hearted entertainer Jijaji Chhat Per Hain are about to be disheartened as their favourites Pintu Bhabhi (Harveer Singh) and Pancham (Nikhil Khurana) are forced to leave the house. The show has successfully kept its audience hooked on to the screens with Elaichi (Hiba Nawab) and Pancham finally getting married but, their love story isn’t that smooth.



Although Elaichi and Pancham are married, Murari (Anup Upadhyay) tries teaching his daughter how to behave with his workers, especially Pancham and try keeping them in control. Unhappy with this, Elaichi provokes Pancham to behave harshly with Murari in order to gain respect for himself. However this idea backfires them as Murari, furious with Pancham’s behavior, fires him from the job and asks him to vacate his house as well. Left with no other option, Pintu and Pancham leave the Bansal house.



Will Elaichi be able to get Pancham back?



Nikhil Khurana, playing the role of Pancham said, “Pancham is always adopting tactics to convince Murari for his marriage with Elaichi. While previously pretending to be poor, Pancham now attempts behaving rudely with Murari in order to gain respect which eventually lands him in a trouble. Now that Pancham is thrown out of Bansal house, it will be amusing for the viewers to see how he and Pintu survive, homeless.”



Harveer Singh, playing the role of Pintu said, “Pintu and Pancham are in yet another trouble as they have been asked by Murari to leave the house and are now homeless. While the two are on a hunt for a shelter, it will be amusing for our viewers to witness what follows next. I am enjoying every moment of playing the role of Pintu on this show as the entire cast and crew is just amazing and every day is so much fun on the sets.”



