Jimmy Shergill’s next is a Punjabi film

MUMBAI: ZEE5, in the year 2019, gave the audience many web series to binge-watch, and the team has one more web show to present before the year ends. After giving us multiple series across genres consistently and experiencing success with the first season of Rangbaaz, the OTT platform is all set for the season 2 of their flagship show.

In a recently conducted press conference, the cast and crew of the show launched the second trailer of Rangbaaz Phirse. Present at the event were lead actors Jimmy Sheirgill, Sharad Kelkar, Sushant Singh, Spruha Joshi, Harsh Chhaya, and the programming head of ZEE5 India Aparna Acharekar.

Jimmy Shergill, in an exclusive chat with TellyChakkar, said that he is very excited about his first web series. He has seen Rangbaaz Season 1 and is all set to take the series to a different level with the face of Amarpal Sigh. On asking about his next line-ups in the movies, he told us that his next feature will be a Punjabi film.

Talking about the show, the actor shared, 'There’s a lot in Rangbaaz Phirse that the audience will witness... this is just the trailer. The USP according to me is the emotion that we have all shown throughout the show. The last 20 minutes will make everyone cry. I'm very happy to be a part of ZEE5’s flagship show.'

Rangbaaz Phirse is all set to premiere on 20th December, exclusively on ZEE5.