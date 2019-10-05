News

Jiten Lalwani roped in for &TV’s 'Kahat Hanuman…Jai Shri Ram'

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
05 Oct 2019 06:52 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Jiten Lalwani, who is part of the industry for many year now and known for his great work, has been roped in for &TV’s upcoming mythological show 'Kahat Hanuman…Jai Shri Ram'.

TellyChakkar was the first to report about Peninsula Pictures producing the show. The drama will feature Bal Hanuman and his childhood story.

&TV is set to take viewers on an interesting mythological journey of how Bal Hanuman eventually emerges as the greatest devotee of Ram and manages to bring a successful end to Ravan’s reign of terror.

We have also mentioned about Nirbhay Wadhwa who has become synonymous with his portrayal as Hanuman in Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman and Karmaphal Daata Shani, will play Bali’s role in the show.

Talking about Jiten’s role, he will be seen as Kesari, Hanuman’s dad.

We could not get though Jiten for a comment.

Jiten will also be seen in Colors’ upcoming show Shubh Aarambh.

