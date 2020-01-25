Jiten Mukhi to enter SAB TV’s Tera Kya Hoga Alia

MUMBAI: Everyday our news desk opens to a fresh set of news which not only informs its readers but also surprises with the piece of news from the entertainment industry. And staying true to our promise, we are back again with yet another interesting update from the Television world.

TellyChakkar.com have exclusively learned that popular actor Jiten Mukhi will soon enter SAB TV’s Tera Kya Hoga Alia (Optimistix).

As per our sources, Jiten will play the character of Alok’s (Harshad Arrora) mama in the show.

Jiten was also a part of SAB TV’s Tenali Rama.

We couldn’t connect with Jiten for a comment.

