News

Jitendra Bohara bags Sony TV’s Vighnaharta Ganesha

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
24 Aug 2019 08:02 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar recently reported about actress Sonal Parihar being roped in to play Bhandasur’s (Aman Dhaliwal) wife in Sony Entertainment Television’s Vighnaharta Ganesha (Contiloe Entertainment (read here: Sonal Parihar roped in for Sony TV’s Vighnaharta Ganesh).

Now, the latest we have heard is that actor Jitendra Bohara, who has played Acharya Radhagupt in Colors’ Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Ayyar Nazim in Life OK’s Chandrakanta, and Tariq in Zee TV’s Amma, has also bagged the show.

According to our sources, he will play the elder son of Bhandasur named Indrashatru.

He confirmed the news and shared, 'After a long time, I am back doing a negative character, and I am really liking my look in the show. It is something I have never attempted before.'

Jitendra has started shooting, and his entry is expected air in the next week.

Check out the above picture of him in his character look! 

