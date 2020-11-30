“Job interview or Music?” Asks Judge Vishal Dadlani at Indian Idol 2020, Ashish Kulkarni answers with his voice.*

MUMBAI: Rare moments like these, can only be witnessed on a platform like Indian Idol! Lined up for a job interview that offered him a salary of twenty-five thousand, Ashish Kulkarni from Pune – Maharashtra chooses his passion over the package!



Ashish delivered a mind-blowing performance to which judge Vishal Dadlani exclaimed, “You have a very fresh voice, and it wasn’t imitative!”. Adding on, judge Himesh Reshammiya also complimented by saying, “I’m going to call your boss and say that we’ve got a diamond today at Indian Idol 2020!”. Ashish was extremely happy hearing their compliments and replied saying, “I’m glad I made the right choice to perform at Indian Idol 2020! My happiness has no limit today!”



Inspired by A.R. Rahman and Hariharan, Ashish Kulkarni can’t wait to change the Mausam of the show as the theme for this year is “Ab Mausam Phir Hoga Awesome - – Indian Idol 2020 Ke Sath”.



