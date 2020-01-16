Jonita Gandhi and Animesh Sarma get together to recreate ‘Ehsaan Tera Hoga Mujh Par’

After recreating three of the most popular retro Hindi classics , Saregama Carvaan with Amazon Prime Music has released the latest episode of Carvaan Lounge featuring the duo of Jonita Gandhi and Animesh Sarma, to recreate the iconic - ‘Ehsaan Tera Hoga Mujh Par’ from the film Junglee.

The popular Lata Mangeshkar track has been recreated by Jam 8, and the singer duo infuses the track with a deep romantic feel, evoking a sense of nostalgia. The shayaari – an unique part of all Carvaan Lounge tracks, has been rendered by popular TV actor Himanshu Malhotra

The Bollywood’s most renowned singer and a composer, Pritam said, “ Saregama's Carvaan Lounge is a wonderful property that is recreating iconic hits so that these gems can be rediscovered by younger audiences. This one is wonderfully recreated by Gibson and the talented singers Jonita Gandhi and Jam8 Singer Animesh, have sung the most melodious Ehsan Tera with the respect that the classic deserves. I am looking forward to more such recreations from Jam8”

Talking about her association with leading brands, Jonita Gandhi said, “Recreating favourites from the Bollywood yesteryears has always been something I’ve loved doing, balancing the fine line between maintaining the beauty of the original we all love, while adding just a hint of my own personal touch.

I first met Animesh Sarma when he was a contestant on a reality show and I was a guest, and it was wonderful collaborating with him as the co-singer for Ehsaan Tera on Saregama Carvaan Lounge! This is our humble way to pay homage to one of the iconic classics of all time.”

The videos are shot in an intimate informal setting and will be released in periodic intervals on Saregama’s official YouTube channel and the audio will be available first on Amazon Prime Music.