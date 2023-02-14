On a journey to find Marjina, will Ali’s plan to trap Simsim succeed?

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 02/14/2023 - 17:15
On a journey to find Marjina, will Ali’s plan to trap Simsim succeed?

MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2 has continued to keep its audience enthralled with a magical story and enchanting characters. This week, Ali (Abhishek Nigam) sets out on a journey with SimSim (Sayantani Ghosh) in search for Marjina. Little does SimSim know that it is all a trap.

SimSim, who has made it her mission to look for the talisman, follows a dangerous path alongside Ali, who wants to trap her in the pyramids. Knowing that the pyramids don’t allow any magic to work within them, Ali is prepared to leave SimSim inside the minute she reveals information about Marjina’s whereabouts. Both Ali and SimSim, with their ulterior motives hidden from each other are not prepared for the tumultuous journey ahead. With unforeseen challenges on their way, who will succeed on this perilous mission?

Sony Sab Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2 Abhishek Nigam simsim Sayantani Ghosh Marjina talisman TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 02/14/2023 - 17:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Actor Esha Kansara confirms her return To Maddam Sir! Details Inside!
MUMBAI:Madam Sir, which is known for its cop comedy, keeps its viewers hooked on the show.Viewers will be treated to...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara has to attend Aarohi and Abhimanyu’s wedding?
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Vanraj will repent Anupama’s exit from his life
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Suhasini blackmails Akshara to come see her in Udaipur
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bhavani to reveal about Virat’s love to Sai
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
"Isko Chalna nahin aata kya, how is she walking" Netizens troll Palak Tiwari
"Isko Chalna nahin aata kya, how is she walking", say Netizens as they troll Palak Tiwari

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Meet the New Con-Man of the TV Industry, Shadman Khan, who stifles money from young actors and pretends to be an empl
Exclusive! Meet the New Con-Man of the TV Industry, Shadman Khan, who stifles money from young actors and pretends to be an employee of influential network houses! READ THE EXPOSE HERE!
Indian Idol Season 13 : Exclusive! Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal to grace the upcoming episode
Indian Idol Season 13 : Exclusive! Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal to grace the upcoming episode
Karan Kundrra reveals a secret about his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash that would shock you
Karan Kundrra reveals a secret about his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash which is sure to leave you stunned, check out
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s THIS actress shares her school photo, can you spot her?
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s THIS actress shares her school photo, can you spot her?
Fahmaan Khan and Archana Gautam grooving at a Farah Khan’s party draws eyeballs of the audience’s
Fahmaan Khan and Archana Gautam grooving at Farah Khan’s party has grabbed the attention of the Netizens, check out
Valentine Special: 5 Reasons why we love Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin!
Valentine Special: 5 Reasons why we love Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin!