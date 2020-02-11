Journey of Asim: The ups – downs of his game

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular shows on television; the serial is loved by one and all. Now there are hardly any days for the finale to begin, and now from the contestants left one of them soon will lift the trophy.

Now of the most famous contestant after Siddarth Shukla is Asim Riyaz. The supermodel boy has become a household name and as a massive fan following. Asim is a hot favourite topic on social media and keeps trending on Twitter.

The young model has a massive fan following and as the days are passing by Asim’s fan following is just increasing. He is gaining a lot of popularity and the audience are speculating him to be the winner of the show.

Asim grabbed the headlines for his fights with Siddarth Shukla and his romance with Himanshi.

Since the young model has a massive fan following, one of his fans shared an edited video where they showed his journey, his fights and his relationship from being friends to enemies.

But what will melt your heart in the video is the caring nature of the boy towards his contestants. Whether it was for Siddarth, Arti or Shehnaaz, it is this side that as got the audience to have liked him.

Check out the video to see this enduring journey of Asim :