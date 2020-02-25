Joy Personal care partners with 65th Filmfare Awards with an aim to empower acid attack survivors

MUMBAI: RSH Global, a leading personal skincare company under the aegis of its brand, Joy, partnered with 65th Filmfare Awards, one of the most prestigious Bollywood awards. The collaboration was aimed to create awareness about their initiative ‘#JustHireOne’, that urges companies to hire at least one acid attack survivor in their workforce. This initiative was a part of their larger campaign ‘#SkinOfCourage’, which was curated for the launch of ‘Joy Sensitive’, a special range of products crafted for hyper-sensitive skin of acid attack survivors.

Celebrities present at the award ceremony witnessed a sensitive moment when Pragya Singh, an acid attack survivor and the face of #JustHireOne, urged to extend the support to acid attack survivors by joining hands with the novel initiative. To lead by example, RSH Global hired three acid attack survivors and truly believes that these survivors are as good a talent as any of us.

As a part of the integration, Mr. Sunil Agarwal, Chairman, RSH Global, along with Poulomi Roy, CMO, RSH Global and Pragya Singh presented the best debut actress to Ms. Ananya Pandey.

Poulomi Roy, CMO, RSH Global, said, “This is the first purpose led marketing endeavour by RSH Global and we couldn’t think of a better platform than the Filmfare awards to talk about the initiative in front of the popular opinion leaders of the country. The company’s endeavour has always been to deliver quality products at an affordable price and this has been the genesis behind the launch of ‘JOY Sensitive’, skincare range crafted specially for the hyper-sensitive skin of acid attack survivors. During the R&D of the product, we realized that employment is a serious concern for them and hence, we started off nationwide employment drive with an aim to support their livelihood by associating with Pragya Singh and her NGO ‘Atijeevan Foundation’.”

Pragya Prasun Singh, Founder of Atijeevan Foundation and an acid attack survivor, said, “Acid attack victims often receive sympathies, but seldom has a brand made the effort to empower them. I am happy to be associated with such a great initiative by Joy personal care which urges acceptance of acid attack survivors in our everyday life.”