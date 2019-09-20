Joyita Chatterjee roped in for ALTBalaji’s Class Of 2020

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the digital world.



ALTBalaji’s upcoming web-series titled Class of 2020, produced by Lost Boy Productions, is one of the most talked-about projects.



The web-series has a stellar ensemble cast including Rohan Mehra, Chetna Pandey, and Nibedita Das.



The show is the second season of Lost Boy Productions’ Class of 2017.



We exclusively reported actress Palak Singh bagging the project and having steamy scenes with television's popular actor Rohan Mehra.



We also informed our viewers about Rushad Rana being roped in for the project.



Now, the latest update is that actress Joyita Chatterjee will also be seen in ALTBalaji’s Class Of 2020.



Joyita has been a part of Balveer and was seen in a music video with Ssharad Malhotra.



The actress will have an interesting role to play in the project.







