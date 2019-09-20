News

Joyita Chatterjee roped in for ALTBalaji’s Class Of 2020

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
20 Sep 2019 05:13 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the digital world.

ALTBalaji’s upcoming web-series titled Class of 2020, produced by Lost Boy Productions, is one of the most talked-about projects.

The web-series has a stellar ensemble cast including Rohan Mehra, Chetna Pandey, and Nibedita Das.

The show is the second season of Lost Boy Productions’ Class of 2017.

We exclusively reported actress Palak Singh bagging the project and having steamy scenes with television’s popular actor Rohan Mehra (Read herePalak Singh bags ALTBalaji’s Class of 2020; to romance Rohan Mehra).

We also informed our viewers about Rushad Rana being roped in for the project (Read here: Rushad Rana to join ALTBalaji’s Class of 2020?).


Now, the latest update is that actress Joyita Chatterjee will also be seen in ALTBalaji’s Class Of 2020.

Joyita has been a part of Balveer and was seen in a music video with Ssharad Malhotra.

The actress will have an interesting role to play in the project.

We couldn’t connect with her for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

past seven days