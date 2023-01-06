Judge Geeta Kapur exclaims -“It felt like I was watching two Tushars on stage”

MUMBAI :This June, Sony Entertainment Television's homegrown dance reality show, India's Best Dancer 3 will witness each episode celebrating this art form through unique acts in the 'Dance Ka Fest.' Kicking off this extravaganza will be the 'Teen Ka Tadka' challenge, where the contestants and their choreographers will take center stage along with the young dance prodigies from Super Dancer, making for a delightful watch!

This weekend, delivering an incredibly stunning performance in the Teen Ka Tadka challenge will be Norbu Tamang and choreographer Tushar Shetty, along with Super Dancer Season 4’s winner Florina Gogoi. The trio will perform to the peppy dance number 'Radha'. The electrifying act will leave the judges awed, and they will not only shower Norbu, Tushar and Florina with immense praise but will also give them a standing ovation!

An elated Geeta Kapur doing a sajdah will exclaim, "It is a big thing when someone showcases their talent beautifully, but today, when the act began, it felt like I was watching two Tushars on stage. All of you, the way you performed looks so identical. It was non-stop, filled with boundless energy, which means that no amount of praise can truly capture your exceptional skills. As a choreographer, Tushar, you continue to surpass expectations and reach new heights with each passing day. Your work is so remarkable, and your standards are set so high, that if you didn't have such incredible performers alongside you, your work wouldn't shine as brightly. So, Norbu and Florina, both of you were amazing. No matter how much I praise you, it will always fall short."

