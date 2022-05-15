Judge Himesh Reshammiya brings together the newfound family of Superstar Singer 2 with his emotional yet melodious performance on ‘Apne toh apne hote hain'

MUMBAI: There is a family we are born into and then there is a family we make in our journey of life. Keeping aside the differences in state, language, religion and culture, one such family has been created on the set of Sony Entertainment Television’s Superstar Singer 2. The wonderful judges, incredible captains, charming host and talented contestants have become a family of their own. The love, warmth and care they have for each other fill our hearts with immense positivity.

This weekend, in The Great Indian Joint Family special, while the contestants will be seen singing melodious songs for their families, Judge Himesh Reshammiya will bring together the whole Superstar Singer 2 family on the stage as he performs ‘Apne toh apne hote hain’ dedicating it to his newfound family. The whole act will make everyone emotional and remind them of the amount of love they have for each other in such a less amount of time.

Talking about this emotional yet magical moment, Himesh says, “Apne toh apne hote hain is a very special song for me and singing it with the Superstar Singer team made it even more special. I will cherish this moment forever as it brought us together not just as a team but as a family.”

