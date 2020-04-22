Judges Ahmed Khan, Geeta Kapur and Mudassar Khan were short of words watching an audition!

MUMBAI: Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality shows on television. A show that began with three masters Remo, Geeta and Terence and grand Master Mithun is a brand today.

The show had also launched Dance India Dane little maters where kids between the age of 5 – 16 could participate in the show.

The judges and the skippers of the show every season kept changing, except Geeta remained in Season 1, 2 and 3.

We have a video from Dance India Dance Season 3 where Ahmed Khan, Geeta Kapur and Mudassar Khan were the judges of the show.

In the video during an audition of a little master who had performed contortion dance style had stumped the judges.

Geeta couldn’t believe her eyes and Mudassar gave a standing ovation. Ahmed said that he is shocked as the little kid’s talent is on the other level. He has seen people do contortion style but not of this level.

There is o doubt that Dance India Dance has given us a lot of good and great dancers that are very successful today.

