Judges floored; captains clean bowled as Superstar Singer (S2) unveiled its Top 15 contestants

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s Superstar Singer 2 has already been upping the ante in terms of popularity with the audience enjoying little dynamites from across the country acing the auditions. Last weekend, the show announced its Top 15 contestants - Samaira Mahajan (Punjab), Pranjal Biswas (West Bengal), Rohan Das (West Bengal), Soyab Ali (Haryana), Pratyush Anand (Bhopal), Aruna Das (West Bengal), Aryananda Babu (Kerala), Sayantani Kanjilal (West Bengal), Sayisha Gupta (Punjab), Vishwaja Jadhav (Maharashtra), Harshita Bhattacharya (Guwahati), Chetanya Vaish (Chandigarh), Mohammad Faiz (Rajasthan), Rituraj (Kerala), Mani (Punjab). The upcoming weekend will see how these Top 15 contestants get divided into teams and start training under the mentorship of their respective captains.

Saimara, a 10-year-old wonder from Punjab, mesmerized everyone with her incredible voice. Her performance on ‘Kis liye mene pyar kiya’ left judge Alka Yagnik in tears.Hailing from West Bengal, Pranjal Biswas, aged 11, instantly became everyone’s favourite with his traditional andaz and soulful voice as he sang ‘Sun mere Bandhu reh’. The judges even named him as ‘Prabhu Pranjal’. His performance made all the captains come on stage in appreciation and bow down to his beautiful voice and talent. Setting the stage on fire was Rohan Das from West Bengal who is just 10, with his rocking performance on ‘Hum the woh thi aur sama rangeen samjh le na’. Himesh Reshammiya was so impressed that he called the kid a complete performer.

Meanwhile, Soyab Ali from Haryana who came in with a resolve to take up captain Salman Ali’s chair, with his terrific performance on ‘Maa Ke Fakir’ which dazzled up the whole stage.A wave of surprise lashed on stage as 13-year-old Pratyush Anand from Madhya Pradesh stunned everyone with his incredible performance, to top up with some mouth-watering delicacies that he rustled up for everyone. 14-year-old Aruna Das from West Bengal surprised the judges and captains with her fusion performance on ‘Na maro’ which made her receive standing ovation from everyone. Aryananda Babu’s impeccable rendition of ‘Jahan Jahan’, gave everyone goosebumps leaving everyone spellbound. Her performance left Judge Alka Yagnik with teary eyes.

With the song ‘Roz roz dali dali likh jaye’, Sayantani Kanjilal from West Bengal broke through the audition barriers whereas, Sayisha Gupta from Punjab mesmerized everyone with her voice and cuteness, with an impeccable cover of ‘Yeh Ladka’ that won her the selection Mohar mid-performance. Vishwaja Jadhav from Maharashtra gave a phenomenal performance with her father, who is a musician himself, and immediately took her seat in the top-15. ‘Harshita Bhattacharya’ not only impressed the audience with her enchanting voice but also with her kind heart. Hailing from Guwahati, Harshita left everybody awestruck with her soulful performance on ‘Ab toh hai tumse’, paving her way to the Top 15.

12 years old Chetanya Vaish from Chandigarh made people dance to his performance on ‘Lagana lagana’, making him one of the best choices for the Top 15. Mohammad Faiz, a 14-year-old teenager from Jodhpur, captivated everyone with his heartfelt voice. Judge Himesh Reshammiya even called him the Indian Youth Sensation. Mani from Punjab won over the judges, especially Alka Yagnik, who later puts kala teeka on him. The X-factor was 10-year-old Rituraj from Kerala, who garnered standing ovation from all captains and judges in the middle of the performance itself.

With the Top 15 contestants raring to go, which contestant will find their respectful place with the Captains?

Tune in to Superstar Singer 2 every Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television!