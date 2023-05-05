Judges Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis sizzle on stage as they raise temperatures with their chemistry on Sony TV's India's Best Dancer 2

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/05/2023 - 14:21
udges Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis

MUMBAI : Long-time friends Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis, who are currently judges on the homegrown dance reality show, India's Best Dancer 3 on Sony Entertainment Television, would be setting the stage on fire this upcoming weekend! For the 'Best Ka Pehla Test', the judges would be presenting themselves in avatars from Bollywood, with Terence Lewis channelling 'Pathan' and Geeta Kapur becoming 'Gangubai Kathiyawadi'. But, this will not be the only thing that would excite the viewers. Presenting a unique "mahasangam" between two iconic cinematic figures, Pathaan and Gangubai would be setting the stage ablaze with their performance on the melodious song 'Meri Jaan' from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial- 'Gangubai Kathiyawadi'.

Invited by host Jay Bhanushali on stage, Geeta 'Kathiyawad' Kapur, wearing a red-bordered white saree with the signature red bindi and Terence 'Pathan' Lewis, with his rugged handsome hunk look would be coming together on stage, leaving the audience breathless! The romantic song would create quite the steamy atmosphere, leaving judge Sonali 'Laila' Bendre, speechless!

Tune in to watch this romantic duo perform on stage for the 'Best Ka Pehla Test', this weekend, on India's Best Dancer 3', at 8 pm, only on Sony Entertainment Television

 

 

 

Geeta Kapur Terence Lewis India's Best Dancer 3 Bollywood Pathan Gangubai Jay Bhanushali Leela Bhansali TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/05/2023 - 14:21

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: High Drama! Sahiba and Angad responsible for Roka, Jasleen not comfortable
MUMBAI :  Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Really! Seerat’s marriage will bring another storm into Sahiba’s life
MUMBAI :  Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Woah! Akshara reminds Abhimanyu of the promise he made to Neil
MUMBAI :  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The...
EXCLUSIVE! Madalsa Sharma opens up about her love story with beau Mimoh Chakraborty, shares how he took her by surprise by proposing her all of a sudden
MUMBAI :  Madalsa Sharma is currently seen as Kavya in Star Plus' popular show Anupamaa.The actress is playing the role...
Anupamaa: Oh No! Anuj apprehensive about Anupama adopting Bhairavi
MUMBAI :  Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Must-Read! Vanshaj Promo Review: Sony SAB’s new offering is intriguing and powerful but can go sideways! Read More!
MUMBAI :  Sony SAB is a popular channel that focuses on presenting content that is extremely different from what we see...
Recent Stories
Such stories are not made
Exclusive! Vidyut Jammwal on IB71, “Such stories are not made, but it is important to tell such stories”
Latest Video
Related Stories
poonam
Poonam Jangra joins the cast of 'Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho' as Gayatri Pratap Singh; promises to spice up the entertainment quotient
Katha Ankahee
Adorable! Katha Ankahee fans have This hope for Katha, Viaan and Aarav’s future, check out
Sher Bachcha
Sonali Bendre calls Anjali Mamgai her ‘Sher Bachcha’ on India’s Best Dancer Season 3
NIMRIT LAUR
Exclusive! Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia reveals is the “Mandali” group is in touch or not; talks about her upcoming project
NITI
MUST READ! After Niti Taylor hinted at Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 going OFF-AIR, This actress too bids GOODBYE to the show?
admitted to hospital
What! Jannat Zubair’s mom Nazneen admitted to hospital, Faisal Shaikh pays a visit