Jugaadu Kamlesh meets Shark Tank India’s Peyush Bansal for lunch

MUMBAI: Peyush Bansal invited Jugaadu Kamlesh to his house for lunch to discuss plans for their business. Peyush, one of the sharks on Shark Tank India, invested in Kamlesh’s start-up idea for a hand-drawn cart that could aid farmers. The show was loved by the audience.

Kamlesh’s pitch, which he delivered on the show, won over the entire panel. It was even declared the ‘pitch of the season‘ recently. Though nobody else invested in the idea, Peyush offered him Rs 10 lakhs in exchange of 40% equity, and an additional Rs 20 lakhs as loan, without interest. He called Kamlesh the ‘future of the nation’.

In a new video that he shared online, Peyush says that they got together for lunch at his house in Delhi, and then discussed the future. “We have decided to do a design improvement in the product, so we’re getting a designer to work with us. So, here we are, enjoying the winter of Delhi,” he said.

I’m having fun,” Kamlesh said, as Peyush guided him to another part of the terrace. Kamlesh will select other products and sell them to farmers. Describing Kamlesh as a ‘phenomenal salesman’, Peyush said that they’re going to start selling the other products right away, while they wait for the cart’s design to be finalised.

Credits: The Indian Express