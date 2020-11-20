Juhi Aslam's son accompanies mom on the sets everyday!

MUMBAI: Being an actor who is also a mother can be a difficult task but with dedication towards family and the art, actors manage to maintain a balance efficiently. One such example is of actress Juhi Aslam who is playing the role of Tanu Bua in Dangal Tv’s Aye Mere Humsafar.

While speaking about how she manages the tough schedule and being a mother she says, "My baby's name is Rahim and he is just 15 months old so, I have to take him with me to the sets. He thoroughly enjoys being with me throughout the day. He sits on my lap while I do my makeup. When I go out to shoot a scene he watches his favourite cartoon on the phone in my makeup room and my husband feeds him food. Recently he met our show's cast and started playing with Neelu Ma'am, Rishina and Heena. Neelu Ma'am even gave him a chocolate. He enjoys playing and making friendships with everyone. Sometimes he falls asleep in the make up room so, I turn off the lights. Whenever someone is about to call me when the shot is ready they do it silently as everyone knows that he is asleep. Even early morning whenever I don't take him to the sets, everyone including the spot dada asks about him.”

She also added how her baby was constantly laughing while looking at her while she was practicing her lines because he thought there is something wrong with his mother.

This shows how Juhi both on the set and off the set plays different roles very efficiently. Hence, an actor needs to be very competent and responsible in order to maintain a balance in life.

