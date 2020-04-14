Juhi Chawla was the FIRST CHOICE to play Draupadi in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat

MUMBAI: Coronavirus outbreak has enabled the re-runs of several cult shows on Television. The news of Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan and BR Chopra’s Mahabharat re-running on DD sent across waves of happiness among the audience. The shows have been receiving immense popularity as the audience is religiously following them.

Mahabharat had a long list of cast and needless to say each member aced the role given to them to perfection. However, did you know Roopa Ganguly was not the first choice as Draupadi.

Yes, you read it right!

Popular Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla was the first choice for the role. The makers had finalised her as Draupadi. However, Juhi later expressed to the makers that she has bagged a movie Qayamat se Qayamat tak with Aamir Khan. She was then eased out at the makers yet again started the search for their Draupadi which eventually ended by getting Roopa Ganguly on board.

Juhi had once revealed in interviews that people told her that she shouldn’t have let go of Mahabharat for Nasir Hussain’s movie as his last three movies weren’t successful. However, by then she had signed the movie and put down the offer as Draupadi in Mahabharat.

