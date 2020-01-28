Juhi Parmar’s birthday note for her daughter will melt your heart

MUMBAI: Juhi Parmar is one of the most popular television actresses. She has been part of shows including Tantra, Santoshi Maa and Karmaphal Daata Shani. She has been part of many other shows, but she is best known for playing the title role in Kumkum.

Juhi celebrated the seventh birthday of her daughter Samiarra. Juhi also shared a picture from Samiarra’s midnight birthday celebration with the entire family, wherein she is seen giving her daughter a peck while the seven-year-old cutie makes a pouty face. The mother and daughter duo look adorable together.

The actress also penned down a heartwarming note that will melt your heart. Her caption read, “I know I always wanted a daughter and today truly is not your birthday but mine, as a mother! You have made me a better human being, given birth to emotions I never knew resided inside me....I fall short of where to begin talking about how wonderful my ride has been as a mother and that's all thanks to you my Ginni, my Samiarra! Every little thing I do, you are my first thought, every little move I make, you are my first priority, today there is no Juhi without Samiarra and that is the most precious part of my life I would never trade for anything. I can not believe that you are already 7, yes 7 is such a big number! They say daughters become friends to their mothers once they grow up and its so true as I see you in every way doing all that and so much more for me. I love you my little baby, Happy 7th.”

Take a look below.

Juhi tied the knot with actor Sachin Shroff in 2009. They divorced in January, 2018.