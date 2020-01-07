Jumana Khan bags a music video with Ash King

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with the daily dose of exclusive news.

We've been at the forefront in reporting updates about almost all the music videos.

Apart from Television celebrities, Bollywood actors too are quite keen on doing music videos. Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi starrer Pachtaoge was a mega hit followed by Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon’s Filhal.

Now the latest update is that Dubai based model Jumana Khan will be seen in an upcoming music video. The song will be sung by popular singer Ash King. It will be titled “Ya Habibi” which will be a rocking party number produced by Sunrise Entertainment under the label Musiway

Abhishek – Amol will be the music directors while Abhishek will be the lyricist for the song. Akshay K Aggarwal will direct the music video which will be shot soon at Jaipur.

The casting of the same has been done by renowned casting director Dinesh Sudarshan Soi.

Jumana did a cameo in Team07’s music video Nazar Na Lagg Jaye.

We couldn’t connect with Jumana for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.