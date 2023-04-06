Junooniyatt actor Priya Bharadwaj: Industry has become more welcoming for new talents…. Good that talent from Punjab are getting many opportunities

Priya Bharadwaj

MUMBAI: There’s a lot of buzz around Junooniyatt. This romantic musical drama that recently celebrated the completion of three successful months is produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey’s Dreamiyata Production. Priya Bharadwaj, who plays the role of Husna in the show, talks about it.

“I feel great to be a part of this show and I wish that this show may continue to entertain the audience endlessly. I am playing the character of Husna. I relate to this character because it is very relevant to my personal self. Husna is emotional about her relationships and friendship and is witty. She is much like me. I do feel an emotional connection with her. One of the differences is that Husna feels attracted to handsome men, I don’t think much about these things,” she says.

This is the first time Priya is working with team Dreamiyata. “It’s amazing to work with this production house because everyone on the set stays together, like a family. And when you work like a family then the output is also good,” she adds.

Being a Punjabi herself, Priya enjoys doing shows having Punjabi flavour. That and along with shooting in Chandigarh for Junooniyatt, therefore, makes it a double treat for her.

“I feel great to have different experiences staying near home. Getting this opportunity has really changed my life for good. The fact that I am working on national television and staying near home makes me all the happier. Chandigarh is a beautiful city indeed,” she shares.

About the changes in the industry that she has been a witness to, Priya adds, “Industry has become more welcoming for new talents than it was before as now there are so many new shows coming up in a short span of time. More talent is being highlighted especially from a region like Punjab, which is a big game changer for artists based in and around the state.”

Passion for love and music is Junooniyatt. So, did you experience any Junooniyatt for anything in life? “I have junooniyatt for both acting and poetry. My passion for these two is unmatchable and unending. I wish to turn these passions into my profession which I am working on right now,” she says.

