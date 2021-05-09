Just like Ahilya, family values mean everything to me : Aditi Jaltare

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s historical show - Punyashlok Ahilyabai is set in the 18th century based on the extra-ordinary life of ‘Ahilyabai Holkar’, who with the support of her father-in-law Malhar Rao Holkar, vehemently defied the pre-defined norms of the patriarchal society and made positive contributions for the welfare of people and particularly women. It’s a brave tale of Ahilyabai’s prolific journey, which wouldn’t have been possible without the guidance of her father-in-law Malhar Rao Holkar.

Child actor Aditi Jaltare, who essays the lead role of ‘Ahilyabai Holkar’ in the show, resonates with her character in quite a few aspects. From being an animal lover to being a curious and eager to learn child. Furthermore, the actress believes that like Queen Ahilya, even for her family values are extremely important.

Sharing more on the same, actress Aditi Jaltare said, “Even at a young age, Ahilyabai Holkar had strong family values and ethics. Similarly, my parents have always taught me that a family is bound not only by blood but also by values. Our family has always nurtured on protection, guidance, affection, support and love. Through the show and especially after putting myself into Ahilyabai Holkar’s shoes, I have started to have a new outlook on life, a way to view the world and the situations from a whole new perspective.”

